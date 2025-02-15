Crusaders battle back to beat Hurricanes

Kyle Preston makes a break for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty

A hat-trick to debutant Kyle Preston has powered the Crusaders to a 33-25 win over the Hurricanes at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

The effort would have felt more than a little ironic for Hurricanes fans, since the halfback was lured south last season from Wellington.

However, it was the visitors who got the brighter start: two tries to hooker Jacob Devery gave them a 14-0 lead into a stiff easterly breeze.

The Crusaders hit back through Preston, who had come on inside the opening 10 minutes for Noah Hotham.

He was sent under the posts by Will Jordan for his first; however, the Hurricanes headed into the break with an eight point-lead thanks to a stunning finish in the corner by Kini Naholo.

Preston scored his second off a beautiful counter-attack started by Jordan, who got the ball wide to Sevu Reece.

The All Black winger sent a kick back infield and Preston was on hand to score under the posts.

Reece then scored the go-ahead try with 15 minutes to go, finishing off another Jordan bust with former Wallaby James O'Connor who played a leading hand.

Preston then completed his dream debut by darting over from a ruck with seven minutes left.

It was exactly the start the Crusaders needed after last year's disastrous season.

They face a tough challenge next weekend in Hamilton against the Chiefs. While the Hurricanes will host the Drua in Napier.