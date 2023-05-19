Crusaders cruise to victory over Moana Pasifika

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders makes a break against Moana Pasifika. Photo: Getty

The Crusaders are timing their run nicely.

For most of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season, they have been in the unfamiliar position of chasing the top teams. But with their 41-7 win over Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night, they claimed their third straight win to remain a chance for a top-two finish.

It was a team full of youthful exuberance sent out by Scott Robertson, with a host of young players given their chance through injuries, All Blacks rest or otherwise.

The speed and decisiveness of halfback Noah Hotham in particular caused Moana Pasifika problems, while Macca Springer often came in off his wing to get involved.

But the usual stars who remained in the squad gave the Crusaders a big lift. Any concerns around Will Jordan in his third week back from a long layoff with migraine-related issues can be laid to rest, as the dynamic fullback was a constant presence in attack as he took the ball into heavy contact and challenged the defensive line. He did have moments where execution failed him, but the 25-year-old is getting back to his best.

Imposing tighthead prop Tamaiti Williams continued his strong form of recent weeks, as did Scott Barrett and Cullen Grace, who worked tirelessly.

While their second-half discipline let them down, it was a performance that will provide some comfort for the Crusaders in the level of their depth with the knockout stages on the horizon.

Moana Pasifika started strongly defensively, putting on some big hits and forcing the Crusaders to cough the ball up on their first three possessions.

Midfielder Levi Aumua again impressed with his strength when carrying the ball and flashed his kicking ability from a couple of set plays – one splitting the Crusaders defence for a charging William Havili to scoop up.

Although they made a strong start, Moana Pasifika invited pressure as they were content to kick the ball away with a strong wind at their back in the first half. The Crusaders took full advantage

The execution wasn’t always there, but the visitors were able to score four first-half tries to hold a 29-0 lead at halftime. The weight of possession the Crusaders enjoyed could be seen in the tackling numbers of Moana Pasifika captain Solomone Funaki, who made 16 tackles in the first 40 minutes.

After Brodie McAlister extended the Crusaders’ lead through a lineout drive early in the second half, the game began to get a bit messy.

That appeared to work in favour of the hosts, who enjoyed more time in the Crusaders’ half and looked dangerous at times. They finally got on the board through Tima Fainga’anuku, but that was all the hosts had to cheer about in terms of scoring as the Crusaders claimed the win.

The Crusaders will now return home to meet the Waratahs in their penultimate game of the season, while Moana Pasifika continue to hunt their first win of the season with a trip to Lautoka to meet the Fijian Drua.

Crusaders 41 (Christian Lio-Willie, Macca Springer, Will Jordan, Noah Hotham, Brodie McAlister, Scott Barrett tries; Fergus Burke 4 cons, pen), Moana Pasifika 7 (Tima Fainga’anuku try; Christian Leali’ifano con). HT: 29-0.