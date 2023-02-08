Crusaders, Highlanders name teams for preseason clash

Jack Goodhue will turn out for the Crusaders in the first half. Photo: Getty Images

Argentinian winger Martin Bogado and veteran Southland lock Josh Bekhuis feature in the first Highlanders team of the year.The Highlanders today named first-half and second-half teams for their Farmlands Cup clash with the Crusaders at Weston, near Oamaru on Friday evening.

Bogado, who recently joined the team, will make his Highlanders debut in the first half, joining Mosese Dawai and exciting Otago youngster Finn Hurley in the back three.

Bekhuis (36), training with the squad as an injury replacement, makes his first appearance for the Highlanders in nine years after playing 82 games between 2009 and 2014.

Other features of the first-half team are the chance for Andrew Makalio to stake a claim for the hooker jersey, Otago rookie Cam Millar at first five, and Nikora Broughton given a debut at No 8.

Most interest in the second-half team will be in the return of first five Mitch Hunt, who will be captain, and towering lock Pari Pari Parkinson, back after a long injury break.

"The annual Farmlands fixture against the Crusaders marks the start of our rugby calendar for the year and is normally the culmination of a lot of hard work during the pre-season,” Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.



Highlanders teams to play Crusaders

The game was played behind closed doors at Weston last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but a bumper crowd is expected this time.

FIRST HALF

Forwards: Ayden Johnstone, Andrew Makalio, Saula Mau, Will Tucker, Josh Bekhuis, Max Hicks, James Lentjes (c), Nikora Broughton.

Backs: Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Cam Millar, Mosese Dawai, Scott Gregory, Isaac Te Tamaki, Martin Bogado, Finn Hurley

SECOND HALF

Forwards: Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Jermaine Ainsley, Paripari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Jacob Payne.

Backs: James Arscott, Mitch Hunt (c), Jona Nareki, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Jonah Lowe, Sam Gilbert