Crusaders to host Brumbies in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman first round

The draw has been finalised for the five-week competition.
The Crusaders and Highlanders will be at home in round one with the Hurricanes, Blues and Chiefs heading to Australia for the start of a tournament that pits New Zealand's five Super Rugby against the Reds, Waratahs, Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.
The final between the two top-placed teams on the combined competition table is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.
The draw also includes two 4.35pm kick=off afternoon matches in New Zealand with the Blues hosting the Waratahs at Eden Park in round two, and the Chiefs playing the Rebels in Hamilton in round four.
As previously announced, round three will feature a Super Round with all matches being played at one venue.
NZR and Rugby Australia will announce venues and other details for the Super Round in due course.
NZR general manager professional rugby & performance Chris Lendrum said it was great to have certainty around venue and kick off times heading into Christmas.
"When you see the weekly match ups you realise how compelling the competition will be and I think it's something that will capture the imagination of fans and players on both sides of the Tasman.
"We'll get a chance to see all the teams in action in Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby AU and there will be a lot of intrigue in how they measure up to each other when Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off."
The 2021 Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw*
Round 1
Highlanders v Reds, Friday 14 May, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7:05pm
Waratahs v Hurricanes, Friday 14 May, TBC, 9:45pm
Crusaders v Brumbies, Saturday 15 May, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7:05pm
Rebels v Blues, Saturday 15 May, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 9:45pm
Force v Chiefs, Saturday 15 May, HBF Park, Perth, 11:55pm
Round 2
Hurricanes v Rebels, Friday 21 May, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7:05pm
Force v Highlanders, Friday 21 May, HBF Park, Perth, 9:45pm
Blues v Waratahs, Saturday 22 May, Eden Park, Auckland, 4:35pm
Chiefs v Brumbies, Saturday 22 May, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 7:05pm
Reds v Crusaders, Saturday 22 May, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 9:45pm
Round 3 - Super Round**
Brumbies v Blues
Hurricanes v Force
Rebels v Highlanders
Reds v Chiefs
Waratahs v Crusaders
Round 4
Crusaders v Force, Friday 4 June, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7:05pm
Reds v Blues, Friday 4 June, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 9:45pm
Chiefs v Rebels, Saturday 5 June, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 4:35pm
Highlanders v Waratahs, Saturday 5 June, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7:05pm
Brumbies v Hurricanes, Saturday 5 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9:45pm
Round 5
Hurricanes v Reds, Friday 11 June, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7:05pm
Brumbies v Highlanders, Friday 11 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9:45pm
Rebels v Crusaders, Saturday 12 June, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 4:35pm
Blues v Force, Saturday 12 June, Eden Park, Auckland, 7:05pm
Waratahs v Chiefs, Saturday 12 June, TBC, 9:45pm
Final
Saturday, 19 June
* Draw subject to change and contingent on a two-way Trans-Tasman travel bubble. All times are listed in NZT
** Super Round timings and venue TBC