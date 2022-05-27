Crusaders prepare for last game before finals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Coach Scott Robertson has made eight changes to the starting line up this week, including the welcome return of hooker Brodie McAlister from a calf injury he sustained earlier this season, while George Bower, Pablo Matera, David Havili and Will Jordan all come back into the starting XV.
An all-new front row will take the field at Orangetheory Stadium, with Oli Jager returning to the starting line up, alongside Bower and McAlister.
Finlay Brewis and Ricky Jackson move to the bench, while tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been given the week to "freshen up".
Pablo Matera and Cullen Grace have been named at blindside and No 8 respectively, which means captain Scott Barrett moves back to the second row.
Ethan Blackadder - who was named player of the year at the club's annual awards night this week - will start at openside flanker against the Reds.
There are two changes to the backline, with All Blacks David Havili and Will Jordan coming into the run-on side in place of Jack Goodhue and Chay Fihaki.
Robertson also confirmed vice-captain Codie Taylor (ribs), as well as Richie Mo'unga (finger), are both on track to return for next week's quarter-final.
The Reds are coached by former Crusader Brad Thorn. Kick off is at the later time of 7:35pm. The curtain-raiser between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College kicks off at 4:40pm.
Crusaders team to play the Reds:
1. George Bower
2. Brodie McAlister
3. Oli Jager
4. Scott Barrett (C)
5. Sam Whitelock (VC)
6. Pablo Matera
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Cullen Grace
9. Bryn Hall
10. Fergus Burke
11. Leicester Fainga'anuku
12. David Havili (VC)
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. Will Jordan
RESERVES:
16. Ricky Jackson
17. Finlay Brewis
18. Tamaiti Williams
19. Zach Gallagher
20. Tom Christie
21. Mitch Drummond
22. Chay Fihaki
23. George Bridge