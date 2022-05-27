Friday, 27 May 2022

Crusaders prepare for last game before finals

    Scott Robertson and Samuel Whitelock during a Crusaders training session at Orangetheory Stadium. Photo: Getty
    The Crusaders will host their final regular season Super Rugby Pacific game in Christchurch tonight when they take on the Reds.

    Coach Scott Robertson has made eight changes to the starting line up this week, including the welcome return of hooker Brodie McAlister from a calf injury he sustained earlier this season, while George Bower, Pablo Matera, David Havili and Will Jordan all come back into the starting XV.

    An all-new front row will take the field at Orangetheory Stadium, with Oli Jager returning to the starting line up, alongside Bower and McAlister.

    Finlay Brewis and Ricky Jackson move to the bench, while tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been given the week to "freshen up".

    Pablo Matera and Cullen Grace have been named at blindside and No 8 respectively, which means captain Scott Barrett moves back to the second row.

    Ethan Blackadder - who was named player of the year at the club's annual awards night this week - will start at openside flanker against the Reds.

    There are two changes to the backline, with All Blacks David Havili and Will Jordan coming into the run-on side in place of Jack Goodhue and Chay Fihaki.

    Robertson also confirmed vice-captain Codie Taylor (ribs), as well as Richie Mo'unga (finger), are both on track to return for next week's quarter-final.

    The Reds are coached by former Crusader Brad Thorn. Kick off is at the later time of 7:35pm. The curtain-raiser between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College kicks off at 4:40pm.

    Crusaders team to play the Reds:

    1. George Bower
    2. Brodie McAlister
    3. Oli Jager
    4. Scott Barrett (C)
    5. Sam Whitelock (VC)
    6. Pablo Matera
    7. Ethan Blackadder
    8. Cullen Grace
    9. Bryn Hall
    10. Fergus Burke
    11. Leicester Fainga'anuku
    12. David Havili (VC)
    13. Braydon Ennor
    14. Sevu Reece
    15. Will Jordan

    RESERVES:

    16. Ricky Jackson
    17. Finlay Brewis
    18. Tamaiti Williams
    19. Zach Gallagher
    20. Tom Christie
    21. Mitch Drummond
    22. Chay Fihaki
    23. George Bridge

