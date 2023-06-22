Crusaders side named to take on Chiefs in final

Graphic: Crusaders.co.nz

The Crusaders have named their squad for the Super Rugby Pacific grand final against the Chiefs on Saturday - and it includes the return Sam Whitelock.

Whitelock has played 177 games for the franchise and the final at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton will be his last in the jersey.

For the third week in a row, the front row remains unchanged. Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Oliver Jager provide consistent strength to the Crusaders formidable scrum. Williams was just named in the All Blacks squad.

Captain Scott Barrett leads the pack at No 4, with the tight five being Whitelock, Sioni Talitui, Tom Christie, and Christian Lio-Willie.

Departing playmaker and Crusaders centenarian Richie Mo’unga is at first five once again, with Mitchell Drummond at halfback.

Another leaving our shores at the end of 2023 is Leicester Fainga’anuku who pulls on the No 11 jersey for the last time.

Jack Goodhue is at No 12 - and is in stellar form.

An incomparable mid-field pairing, and both recently named in the All Blacks squad, Braydon Ennor and Dallas McLeod take the field from kick off.

Will Jordan provides wisdom, speed, and an uncanny ability to predict what’s coming from fullback. Expect a solid back line with him in control.

Ready to make an impact off the bench are George Bell, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill. Quinten Strange, Dominic Gardiner, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke and Chay Fihaki.

The final kicks off at 7.05pm. Fans who missed out on tickets can watch the game live on Sky Sport.