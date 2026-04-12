Crusaders slip to loss against Reds

The Reds' Filipo Daugunu celebrates scoring against the Crusaders at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: Getty

The Reds have held on to beat the Crusaders 31-26 in slippery conditions in Brisbane.

The Crusaders took the lead early thanks to a Christian Lio-Willie try in the fifth minute, but the Reds hit back immediately and scored twice in five minutes, and went into the halftime break with the lead.

The home side scored straight after the break when Tim Ryan crossed the line, before the Crusaders evened things up at 19-19.

The match-winning moment came in the 74th minute when Filipo Daugunu, playing in his 100th Super Rugby match, crashed over to give the Reds the lead.

They would score once more in the 78th minute to secure the victory.

The Crusaders sneaked a try in the dying moments to at least come away with a bonus point.

In other matches, the Hurricanes romped to a 42-19 win over the Blues in a top-of-the-table clash, while the Chiefs produced a 62-17 demolition of Moana Pasifika.

Damian McKenzie became the Chiefs’ all-time record try-scorer in Super Rugby with a double against Moana Pasifika, taking his career tally to 44 and ahead of Sitiveni Sivivatu.

- RNZ/Reuters