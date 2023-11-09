Crusaders squad announced

Zach Gallagher. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season has been named.

There were a few contenders to fill the Sam Whitelock-shaped hole in the Crusaders second row, but Zach Gallagher will be the prospect that most excites fans.

Gallagher, who made his debut in 2022, was a frequent member of the matchday 23 this season with 10 appearances from the bench and one start.

It would surprise no one to see Quinten Strange draw the starting role in Whitelock’s absence, however, Gallagher’s ability and work rate have shone in every chance he’s been given and he will challenge for that position; the versatile Dominic Gardiner another option for Rob Penney to consider as well.

A highly touted star of the future, Gallagher will be well-placed to take another step in 2024 - be it off the bench or in the run-on squad.

The rest of the Super Rugby Pacific franchises also named their squads for the 2024 season today.

A few big revelations have emerged already, with the Crusaders confirming the signing of Wales star Leigh Halfpenny and the return of former All Black Ryan Crotty, Angus Ta’avao returns to the Blues, while the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sam Cane, and Beauden Barrett will not return for their respective teams.

The Crusaders squad named at 3pm on Thursday was:

Image: Crusaders

-With NZ Herald