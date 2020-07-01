Dan Carter to pull on boots for Southbridge this weekend

Dan Carter. Photo: Getty Images

Dan Carter will run out for Southbridge this weekend as he builds towards his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut for the Blues.

Carter last played for his Canterbury club side six years ago but will help Southbridge take on West Melton at 2.45pm on Saturday in Southbridge. The Blues have a bye.

Carter returned to New Zealand rugby earlier this month. While he hasn’t yet played for the Blues, the team leads the Super Rugby Aotearoa table with three wins.

The Blues return to action the following Saturday, July 11, against the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.