Wednesday, 1 July 2020

Dan Carter to pull on boots for Southbridge this weekend

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    Dan Carter. Photo: Getty Images
    Dan Carter. Photo: Getty Images
    Dan Carter will run out for Southbridge this weekend as he builds towards his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut for the Blues.

    Carter last played for his Canterbury club side six years ago but will help Southbridge take on West Melton at 2.45pm on Saturday in Southbridge. The Blues have a bye.

    Carter returned to New Zealand rugby earlier this month. While he hasn’t yet played for the Blues, the team leads the Super Rugby Aotearoa table with three wins.

    The Blues return to action the following Saturday, July 11, against the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. 

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter