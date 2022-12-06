Departing Gatland backs Razor for ABs coach

Warren Gatland has said that Scott Robertson deserves an opportunity to coach the All Blacks. File photo: Getty Images

Warren Gatland has backed Scott Robertson as a future All Blacks coach as he leaves New Zealand to return for a second stint as coach of Wales.

Gatland will replace his own replacement Wayne Pivac who was fired following a run of just three wins in 12 games this year.

The dramatic development comes nine months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Gatland leaves his post as director of rugby for the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

When asked if it ruled him out as a future All Blacks coach, Gatland said there was only one real candidate for the role, if it comes up again, backing Robertson who has been linked to replace Eddie Jones as England coach in recent days.

"Those opportunities come about from performance and results and there’s one person at the moment in New Zealand who has been incredibly successful, in terms of Razor. And he deserves an opportunity because of the success he has had in New Zealand rugby – if that comes along for him in the next period, there’s only one standout person and New Zealand should be doing everything they can to make sure they can secure his services long term and going forward," Gatland said.

Robertson lost out in the final interview process to current All Blacks coach Ian Foster when Steve Hansen stepped down as All Blacks coach in 2019.

Gatland ended his 12-year reign as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup, when he led the team to the semifinals. He has since coached the British and Irish Lions — for the third time — in its tour of South Africa last year.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland was been hired to take charge for next year’s Six Nations and World Cup "with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027."

Gatland said the Six Nations and World Cup in France are what attracted him to a return to Wales.

"It’s kind of the excitement of test match rugby being involved with the Six Nations again. It’s an unbelievable tournament to be involved in...Then the other thing is, I’ve been involved in four World Cups, a chance to be involved in the World Cup in France with a team I know well. And hopefully the transition is going to be reasonably seamless.

"The exciting thing about international rugby building into a World Cup is that, you have that extended period and time together to build for a World Cup where you’re in other international campaigns you get a couple of weeks with the team and it’s about having to prioritize that sort of preparation, which makes it challenging," he said.

"There is little time for sentiment — professional sport is all about preparation, values and results," Gatland said.

"We must prepare to the best of our ability in the time available. We will value and respect each other, we will work hard and, if we get this right together, performances and results will follow," he added.

Pivac failed to last a full World Cup cycle as coach of Wales, which lost New Zealand, Australia and Georgia during the autumn internationals. His departure comes after a review by the WRU.

"This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport," WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said, "but the review process has reached its conclusion and we have acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team.

"Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be."

Pivac said he was "extremely sad" to leave.

"It was a speedy review process, post-autumn series, as time is of the essence with the Six Nations fast approaching," he said. "Unfortunately, the results or performances this year were not all as we hoped. As a group we all take responsibility for that, but me in particular as head coach.

"We have played some really good rugby at times, but needed to do that more consistently. However, I know that there is a strong foundation for the squad to progress to great things in the future."

Gatland won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations three times with Wales and also led the Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013 and a tied series n New Zealand in 2017.

Phillip called Gatland "one of the very best coaches in the international game."

"We were sorry to see him go when he left and we are delighted that he has agreed to return," Phillips said.

"We know him well and, most importantly, he knows us well too. We are extremely excited about this latest chapter for Wales and Warren Gatland, and I know the feeling is mutual."