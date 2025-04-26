Dunedin club rugby round five wrap-up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Harbour first five Rique Milne produced a stunning performance to guide his side to a 35-32 win against Green Island in a cracking game at Watson Park.
The classy No 10 scored two tries, kicked three penalties and slotted three conversions in a 25-point haul.
The Hawks have won four in a row and are the only unbeaten team in the competition.
Taieri led Southern 7-5 at halftime and pulled away to win 28-19 at Bathgate Park. They picked up a four-try bonus point as well.
Dunedin held on to beat University 33-21 at Logan Park. The Sharks had led 33-7 at the break but University rallied.
Kaikorai eased to a very comfortable 69-14 against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.