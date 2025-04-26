Dunedin club rugby round five wrap-up

Harbour first five Rique Milne produced a stunning performance to guide his side to a 35-32 win against Green Island in a cracking game at Watson Park.

The classy No 10 scored two tries, kicked three penalties and slotted three conversions in a 25-point haul.

The Hawks have won four in a row and are the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Taieri led Southern 7-5 at halftime and pulled away to win 28-19 at Bathgate Park. They picked up a four-try bonus point as well.

Dunedin held on to beat University 33-21 at Logan Park. The Sharks had led 33-7 at the break but University rallied.

Kaikorai eased to a very comfortable 69-14 against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.