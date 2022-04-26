Dunedin only South Island city to host All Blacks' Steinlager Series test

The Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A date for the All Blacks v Ireland test in Dunedin has been set, and the city’s leaders are promising the game will give the city a midwinter boost.

The match will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 7.05pm on Saturday, July 9.

Dunedin is the only city in the South Island to host a match as part of the 2022 Steinlager Series, and it is expected the 28,000-capacity game will sell out. It will be the first Dunedin meeting of the two sides in 20 years.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said he was looking forward to a whole weekend of family-friendly events, as the match coincided with the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival.

"The city will be absolutely alive with festivities to herald the return of large-scale events in earnest.

"We’ve seen some epic encounters between these two sides in recent years, and we expect nothing less under the roof."

Entertainment and activities would centre on the Octagon and surrounding areas over the course of two days, Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9.

For Dunedin accommodation, hospitality, tourism and retail businesses, the game would provide a very welcome boost to bottom lines, after a tough few years, he said.

Previously, All Blacks tests had contributed millions to the local economy, such as the 2017 Bledisloe Cup which brought in an estimated $9.3million.

Claire Grenfell, a committee member for the Hospitality New Zealand Otago Branch and th co-owner of The Craic, said the hospitality industry across the city was very excited about the announcement.

"It’s been a tough time for the hospitality and tourism sector, particularly over the last nine months, so it’s great to have a big event weekend to look forward to."

The Dunedin i-Site had received a steady stream of accommodation inquiries in relation to the match dates and urged people looking for vacancies to get in touch for help.

DVML chief executive Terry Davies said he was delighted to have major events back.

-- Staff Reporter