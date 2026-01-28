Ennor off to France after Super Rugby season

Braydon Ennor made his debut for the Crusaders in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders midfielder Braydon Ennor will move to France at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The nine-test All Black has signed with French side Perpignan, where he will link up with former Crusaders team-mate Sevu Reece.

Ennor said the decision came with a lot of emotions.

"I love this place and the people here, but I'm really excited for what's next. I've done so much growing in this place, and I owe so much to the red and black jersey.

"I'll always call this place home."

Ennor joined the Crusaders Academy in 2015 after moving from Auckland on a scholarship.

He arrived in Christchurch as an 18-year-old, and spent the next decade establishing himself as one of the club's most reliable midfielders.

In 2018, he made his Crusaders debut and just one year later he would earn All Black selection.

"To be able to call this a job and turning up to Rugby Park every week with my mates to go to work, it's the best thing in the world.

"This is a chapter I'll treasure for the rest of my life."