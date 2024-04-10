Foster to coach World XV

Ian Foster. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster will lead a rugby World XV team to take on France mid-year.

Montpellier head coach Patrice Collazo will join him as assistant coach.

The match will take place on June 22 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, which last hosted the European Rugby Champions Cup Final in 2018.

Maxime Machenaud (Bayonne & France), Camille Lopez (Bayonne & France), Mako Vunipola (Saracens & England), Semi Radradra (Lyon & Fiji), Billy Vunipola (Saracens & England) and Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne) are already confirmed to play in the World XV squad.

"We are delighted to host this historic match... which undoubtedly enhances the growth of rugby in our country," Spanish Rugby Union president Juan Carlos Martin 'Hansen' said in a statement.

Andrew Strawbridge was a skills consultant for the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

Permanent England role for Strawbridge

Former All Blacks skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge will join England as an assistant coach and coaching advisor ahead of their tour of Japan and New Zealand in June and July.

The 59-year-old has been appointed to a permanent role after coming in on a temporary basis as a skills consultant in January when it was also announced that Kevin Sinfield would leave his assistant coach role after the summer tours.

Strawbridge was with the England team in the first four weeks of their Six Nations' campaign.

The New Zealander was a skills consultant with the All Blacks, helping them reach the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He previously coached at North Harbour and Auckland, worked with New Zealand's highly successful under-20s team and spent several years with Waikato.

"His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well," Borthwick said in a statement.

Strawbridge said he had been impressed with England's desire to grow and compete during his time with the squad in the Six Nations.

"I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals."