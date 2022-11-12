Foster rings changes for Scotland clash

Ian Foster has handed a debut to winger Mark Telea for the match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Monday. Photo: Getty Images

Blues winger Mark Telea will make his All Blacks debut against Scotland on Monday.

Telea will start on the right wing at Murrayfield in an All Blacks side that has seven fresh faces and two positional changes to the starting XV, with only Caleb Clarke retaining his place in the backline from their 55-23 win over Wales last week.

As signposted by the Herald earlier this week, Jordie Barrett has shifted back to fullback despite a strong performance at second-five against Wales, allowing David Havili to slot back into No 12 alongside Anton Lienert-Brown, who makes his first test start since the defeat to Ireland in Dublin last November.

Beauden Barrett moves from fullback to first-five, replacing Richie Mo’unga who is rested, with Stephen Perofeta in line for his third test after being named on the bench.

The clash will also be a special occasion for Scottish-born Blues halfback Finlay Christie, who earned a promotion to start against his nation of birth, with TJ Perenara set for a return to the All Blacks via the bench.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Nepo Laulala join Ethan de Groot in the front row, while Akira Ioane replaces Shannon Frizell at blindside flanker. Sam Whitelock will captain the side and is partnered by Scott Barrett at lock, while loose forwards Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea combine for a second straight week after both impressed against Wales.

“We’ve selected a team that excites us this week,” said head coach Ian Foster. “In many ways this test is crucial for our tour as a whole and it’s a chance to show how we’re building as a group.”

Foster has taken an opportunity to see how Telea fares in the test arena, with the 25-year-old having initially been called into the squad four months ago as Covid cover, without playing, before being drafted in as cover again before the Japan test when Leicester Fainga’anuku had to travel home for family reasons, and later kept on when Will Jordan was ruled out for the tests in the United Kingdom with an inner ear issue.

Telea, who is set to become All Black No 1207, says he was surprised to hear his name called.

“I was just chilling, waiting for someone else’s name to get called out, and I was kind of surprised. It’s straight into homework after this.”

He said it was a special moment for his family, who were emotional when hearing the news.

“It’s more special for my family, for all the work they’ve seen me putting through and the outcome of it all - that’s why it’s special.

“I told my mum, my dad and my sister and they were overjoyed - tears through their eyes. The old man was happy, he’s been there from the beginning and seen all the hard work.”

All Blacks v Scotland

Monday, 3.15am, Murrayfield

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (c), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan De Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.