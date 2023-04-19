George Bower out for season, including World Cup

All Blacks prop George Bower will miss this year's World Cup with an ACL injury. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks and Crusaders prop George Bower is officially out of this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 22-test All Black has undergone surgery for an ACL injury suffered against the Reds last month.

Coach Scott Robertson has confirmed the worst today saying Bower will miss the entire 2023 season.

Crusaders wing and All Blacks teammate Sevu Reece incurred a similar fate earlier in the season.

“He had an ACL reconstruction. He’s mending well. Both he and Sevu will have to get on the rehab journey back here,” Robertson said in a media session today.

Bower was a crucial part of the All Blacks squad last season making 11 test appearances, mostly off the bench.