Goldie auctions off signed Crusaders jersey for charity

The Crusaders jersey given to All Blacks and Highlanders legend Jeff Wilson. Photo: Trade Me

A signed Crusaders jersey gifted to former All Blacks wing Jeff Wilson is being auctioned off for charity KidsCan.

Wilson gave the Crusaders a vote of confidence when they were still winless last weekend, backing them to upset the Chiefs and start their run into the playoffs.

He was then surprised to receive a Crusaders jersey signed by the team and a letter from chief executive Colin Mansbridge as a token of appreciation for keeping his faith in the side.

"Thanks for the support mate, it means the world," Mansbridge wrote.

"We're hugely proud of who we are and the people we play for – including you.

"We remain ambitious and focused, and words of encouragement – especially from those outside the region – makes us stronger.

"You're welcome at Rugby Park any time Goldie, the doors will always be open to legends like you."

Wilson's prediction was on the money as the Crusaders bounced back from five losses to beat the Chiefs 37-26 on Friday.

He has also backed the Crusaders to defend their title this season. They have a bye this weekend and then play the Waratahs and Force in Australia.

Wilson decided to put the jersey up for auction, with all proceeds going to KidsCan.

The Trade Me auction had reached $1100 on Tuesday after 130 bids.