Highlanders forced into changes for Crusaders clash

The Highlanders will be without any of their All Blacks when they take on the Crusaders in their Super Round clash in Melbourne on Friday.

For the first time, Melbourne will play host to all 12 Super Rugby Pacific teams for round two of the competition at AAMI Stadium, the home of the Rebels.

Shannon Frizell, Ethan de Groot and Aaron Smith will all sit out the clash of the southern teams under the All-Black load management programme.

Injuries have also robbed coach Clarke Dermody of two starters as the Highlanders look to bounce back from the opening round 60-20 drubbing by the Blues in Dunedin.

Jona Nareki, a late withdrawal from the Blues game with a foot injury, and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, who damaged his ribs in the opening moments of the same game, are expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The new-look tight-five includes Ayden Johnstone, Andrew Makalio and Will Tucker, while Sean Withy will get another start alongside youngster Nikora Broughton in the loose trio.

In the backs, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara and Freddie Burns will start ahead of Folau Fakatava and Mitch Hunt.

The match at AAMI Stadium kicks off at 8pm (NZ time) on Friday.

Highlanders team

Ayden Johnstone, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Paripari Parkinson, Will Tucker, Billy Harmon (C), Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Freddie Burns, Connor Garden-Bachop, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Jonah Lowe and Sam Gilbert.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai.