Highlanders struggle in frustrating loss against Force

Australia is apparently a more welcoming place for Kiwis following a rejig of citizenship laws but the lucky country did the Highlanders no favours on Saturday night.

They became just the second New Zealand team to lose to the Western Force in 29 games when they slipped to a 30-17 loss in Perth.

This was no classic. It was, in fact, a very messy clash between two average teams highlighted (well, lowlighted) by some zealous officiating and the dishing out of five yellow cards.

The Highlanders plunged into a 24-3 hole at halftime, and while they were better in the second spell, they were never quite good enough to get in front.

Connor Garden-Bachop looks on in disappointment after the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between the Western Force and the Highlanders at HBF Park in Perth tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Many teams struggle with the long trip to Perth, not to mention the warmer temperature, and this is not necessarily a disastrous result for the Highlanders.

Still, there will be some frustration at how this one played out.

The first half was effectively a disaster zone for the Highlanders, who were in a 10-0 hole after 13 minutes.

They struggled to get clean ball from their set piece and they found themselves either annoying or struggling to interpret Australian referee Nic Berry and giving up a bunch of costly penalties.

No fewer than three Highlanders were dispatched to the sin bin in the first half. Tight forwards Pari Pari Parkinson and Ethan de Groot saw yellow within 60 seconds of each other, so the visitors had a spell playing with just 13 men.

The Force butchered two excellent opportunities to capitalise on the two-man advantage, but eventually the pressure told, and big winger Manasa Mataele scored a try to make it 17-3.

Then, when Marino Mikaele-Tu’u became the third Highlander sent to the naughty chair, Berry handed the Force a penalty try.

Hamish Stewart of the Force gets tackled by Thomas Umaga-Jensen and James Arscott of the Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders nearly closed up the gap right on halftime but fullback Sam Gilbert lost the ball in a tackle right on the line.

They reduced the margin to 14 points when Connor Garden-Bachop crossed in acres of space just four minutes into the second half, but wasted a couple of opportunities to slash the deficit further when Shannon Frizell had the ball knocked from his grasp in the in-goal area and Mikaele-Tu’u was held up over the line.

By now, the Force was a man down — Berry does love a good yellow card — and Andrew Makalio scored a classic hooker’s try from a powerful lineout drive.

A long, rather chaotic passage of play followed that featured a try-saving tackle from Freddie Burns on Mataele.

Manasa Mataele runs in for a try. Photo: Getty Images

The Force led 27-17 with 10 minutes to play and won enough of the small moments to break a six-game losing run against the Highlanders.

A trip to Sydney now awaits the Highlanders, who will seek to beat the Waratahs on Friday night.

Super Rugby

The scores

Force 30

Bryce Hegarty, Manasa Mataele tries, penalty try; Hegarty 2 con, 3 pen

Highlanders 17

Connor Garden-Bachop, Andrew Makalio tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, pen

Halftime: Force 24-3.