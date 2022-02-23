Highlanders tweak backline for Crusaders clash

Connor Garden Bachop gets a start on Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Highlanders have tweaked their backline ahead of Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific match against the Crusaders in Dunedin.

The squad is largely unchanged to last week. However, Connor Garden Bachop gets his first game of the season.

He will start at fullback, which means Sam Gilbert moves to the right wing.

Powerful midfeilder Thomas Umaga-Jensen gets the start at second five, with Scott Gregory dropping out.

The bench has been split six-two in favour of forwards, indicating the Highlanders are expecting a tough game up front.

The opening round saw the Highlanders lose 24-16 to the Chiefs in Queenstown.

While it was not a good result, there were promising signs for the season ahead.

First five Mitch Hunt had a 100% kicking rate off the tee and scored all but five points.

Assistant Coach Clarke Dermody said “mistakes and discipline let us down’’.

‘‘There were definitely some positives but ultimately we need to reduce our errors,” about last week’s game.

Friday’s game will be the Highlander’s first home one of the season and, while it is being played on home turf at Forsyth Barr Stadium, it will be held without a crowd due to Covid-19.

It will be a very different atmosphere to a normal February game, which usually coincides with the University of Otago Orientation week.

However, the team is excited to be back playing under the roof on a dry track and will be hoping the home advantage tips the scales in their favour.

Coach Tony Brown said: “Naturally we would love to be playing our first home game in front of a packed stadium, we love it when Forsyth Barr is full and really thrive off the energy from our fans, however, we know we got a job to do and will be focused on that this weekend.

"We’re hopeful that we will get back to playing in front of a full stadium soon.”

Highlanders vs Crusaders

7.05pm Friday, Dunedin

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (captain), Gareth Evans, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Hugh Renton.

