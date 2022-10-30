Injured All Blacks skipper returning to NZ

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo: RNZ

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane’s season is over after he fractured his cheekbone in the side’s close win over Japan in Tokyo yesterday.

Cane will be joined on the flight home by hooker Dane Coles, who sustained a calf injury before the test.

Asafo Aumua and Billy Harmon join the All Blacks in their place ahead of the test against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Damian McKenzie and Patrick Tuipulotu will return to the All Blacks XV, while Mark Telea remains with the All Blacks.