Jack Goodhue's wretched luck continues

Jack Goodhue.

Crusaders star Jack Goodhue's horror run with injury has continued, with the All Blacks midfielder needing surgery again.

The All Blacks are dealing with a number of injuries ahead of this weekend's Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Christchurch.

Goodhue, locks Brodie Retallick and Patrick Tuipulotu and props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi will not assemble with the team.

Lock Josh Dickson, props Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell and midfielder Braydon Ennor remain with the squad after being called up as injury replacements.

Goodhue has been playing for Northland but his knee has not improved as hoped and he will undergo surgery.

It's a cruel blow for Goodhue, who had only recently returned to the All Blacks squad after spending a year on the sidelines with a previous serious knee injury.

It's not clear what his current injury is, but he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and damaged his patella playing Super Rugby in early 2021.

He hasn't played a test in almost two years, with his last coming in November 2020.

Retallick is recovering from a broken cheekbone and is available to return to play with Hawke's Bay in the NPC this weekend.

Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi recovered from knee and neck injuries and will remain with Counties Manukau and Northland, respectively.

Tuipulotu suffered a neck injury at training during the second week of the South African tour.

He will remain in Auckland for treatment and will continue to be monitored.

The 35-man Rugby Championship squad has assembled in Christchurch with the following players:

Hookers

Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor.

Props

George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax (injury replacement), Fletcher Newell (injury replacement), Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao.

Locks

Scott Barrett, Josh Dickson (injury replacement), Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Samuel Whitelock.

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane - Captain, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith.

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (injury replacement), David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.