Jordan staying with All Blacks and Crusaders

Crusader Will Jordan tries to elude Blues Beauden Barrett (left) and Sam Nock of the Blues during their Super Rugby Pacific clash earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

Will Jordan has become the latest All Black to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup cycle.

The 25-year-old from Christchurch has also recommitted to the Crusaders in DHL Super Rugby Pacific and will continue to be aligned with Tasman in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Jordan is accompanied by Rieko Ioane and Samisoni Taukei'aho on a list of players that have made long-term commitments through to 2027.

"I'm hugely excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders for four years," Jordan said.

"Both teams mean a lot to me and this deal gives me the chance to focus on becoming the best player I can be, and help these teams chase success."

The stage is now set for the 2021 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year to continue building a legacy in Aotearoa.

With 21 tries for the All Blacks in as many appearances, the outside back has matched the lofty expectations that were placed on him at school level.

Playing for Christchurch Boys' High in 2015, he scored 19 tries in 11 games. In 2021, he scored 15 tries in 11 All Blacks Tests, just two shy of Joe Rokocoko's single-season record.

Jordan is also the second-fastest player in history to reach 15 career tries for the All Blacks. But his sights are now set on raising the bar.

"This is another key signing for New Zealand," said All Blacks coach Ian Foster. "Will is a quality person first and foremost. And his class off the field translates to what we see from him as a player.

"His ongoing commitment to New Zealand is exciting."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson added: "We are proud of what Will has achieved in our game. We know about the work he puts in and the level of professionalism he brings to the teams he represents."

Jordan has represented the Crusaders since 2019 and has four Super Rugby titles to his name.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said Jordan is "a multi-talented player" that has played a big part in the team's success.

"Will's skillset and anticipation set him apart, his timing on and off the ball is world class," said Robertson.

"His game management and understanding is critical to the Crusaders' performance both on and off the field."

Jordan made his Bunnings Warehouse NPC debut for Tasman in 2017, shortly after winning a World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

He played a starring role in Tasman's maiden premiership title in 2019, scoring twice in the 31-14 win over Wellington in the final in Nelson.

"It is exciting for Tasman to be a part of Will's re-signing and to keep Will as a true Mako Man," Tasman CEO Lyndon Bray said.

"We are proud to have one of the most naturally talented players in NZ remaining with the Tasman Mako."

Tasman co-coach Gray Cornelius added: "Will is not only a world class rugby player, but a top Mako Man who lives our values. It's great to see his recommitment to this team which has been part of his rugby journey and development so far."