Julian Savea to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Julian Savea breaks the tackles of Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue to score a try in the 2018 Super Rugby semi-final. Photo: Getty Images

Julian Savea is set to rejoin the Hurricanes for the remainder of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed the club centurion will make his Super Rugby return as cover for a depleted squad, with winger Ben Lam leaving the franchise after signing with French club Bordeaux and in-form midfielder Ngani Laumape and prop Fraser Armstrong ruled out for the rest of the season.

Savea parted ways with French side Toulon in May and returned home due to the coronavirus pandemic suspending rugby overseas.

Injuries to Laumape and Armstrong overshadowed the Hurricanes' upset 34-32 win over the top of the table Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.