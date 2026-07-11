Saturday, 11 July 2026

Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for Dunedin final rematch

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby
    Action from today's premier club rugby semifinal match between University and Harbour at the...
    Action from today's premier club rugby semifinal match between University and Harbour at the University Oval in Dunedin. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Photo: Gerard O'Brien

    There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.

    The final at Forsyth Barr Stadium will again feature Kaikorai and Harbour.

    It comes a year after Kaikorai beat Harbour 46-41 in a thriller at the ground to claim the Demons' first banner since 2016.

    Harbour have never won the championship outright as a merged club but they shared the title with University in 2018.

    The Hawks dominated much of their semifinal against University today before signing off with a 29-19 win.

    Winger Wiremu Brailey scored two tries for Harbour at the University Oval.

    Kaikorai had to withstand a furious Taieri comeback before triumphing 20-15 in the other semifinal at Peter Johnstone Park.

    After Kaikorai dominated the first half to lead 20-3, Taieri came alive in the second.

    The Eels closed the gap to five points but wasted a couple of good late opportunities to either win the game or take it to extra time.

    Speaking of extra time, the Southland premier final dished up a thriller today.

    The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Pirates Old Boys 40-28 after scores were tied 28-28 after 80 minutes.