Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for Dunedin final rematch

There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.

The final at Forsyth Barr Stadium will again feature Kaikorai and Harbour.

It comes a year after Kaikorai beat Harbour 46-41 in a thriller at the ground to claim the Demons' first banner since 2016.

Harbour have never won the championship outright as a merged club but they shared the title with University in 2018.

The Hawks dominated much of their semifinal against University today before signing off with a 29-19 win.

Winger Wiremu Brailey scored two tries for Harbour at the University Oval.

Kaikorai had to withstand a furious Taieri comeback before triumphing 20-15 in the other semifinal at Peter Johnstone Park.

After Kaikorai dominated the first half to lead 20-3, Taieri came alive in the second.

The Eels closed the gap to five points but wasted a couple of good late opportunities to either win the game or take it to extra time.

Speaking of extra time, the Southland premier final dished up a thriller today.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Pirates Old Boys 40-28 after scores were tied 28-28 after 80 minutes.