Linwood out to test champs first up

New Linwood halfback Alex Johnson in action during preseason after joining from Auckland’s College Rifles. PHOTO: CLUB RUGBY

Linwood head coach Brendan Nolan insists there is “no bad blood” between his side and Marist Albion ahead of their first-round Metro rugby clash on Saturday.

The teams meet in a replay of last year’s final, which Marist won with a try after the hooter from Shun Miyake, denying Linwood a second consecutive title.

Nolan said he welcomed the chance for his side to test themselves against the defending champions first up, but last year’s result was not a motivating factor.

“It’s always nice to come out on top, but it's not so much us versus them, it’s probably us versus ourselves really. It’s a good test against the best of 2025.

“There’s no bad blood at all, those are those breaks.”

Marist enter the new season under a new head coach, with former assistant Sam Chamberlain taking over from Ross Kennedy.

Chamberlain said his squad had a fresh look, with several new faces including first-five Kody Edwards from Manawatū and halfback Charlie Sullivan, who is part of the New Zealand under 20 wider training squad.

Former Sumner duo Josh Loader and Marshall Blakely have also joined, while last year’s final hero Miyake has departed to play in Japan.

“Definitely a newer-looking side this year from last year, which is exciting,” Chamberlain said.

“A lot of these guys are just looking for an opportunity, and obviously the club’s had a pretty good last four or five years.”

Linwood have also undergone changes ahead of the new campaign.

Halfback Jake Chalklen has moved to Auckland for work, but has been replaced by Alex Johnson, who arrives from College Rifles after also relocating for work.

Another halfback, Ben O’Donovan, has signed with Munster in Ireland, with Matt Donaldson joining from Lincoln University in his place. Sumner first-five Will Haig has also been added to the squad.

English flanker Rory Duff returns after last playing for the club in 2023, while French hooker Benjamin Moirod – from Servette in France’s Nationale 2 – has joined after moving to New Zealand.

Chamberlain said he was looking forward to the rematch.

“It’s two good teams going at it, which is great.

“I think it’s a great way to start the season and find out where you’re at as a group against a quality side like them. That’s what we’re looking forward to most, just being able to test ourselves against them.”

In other matches, New Brighton and Sumner meet in the “Battle of the Beaches”, University host Belfast, High School Old Boys play Christchurch, Burnside visit Shirley, and Sydenham host Lincoln University.

CHRISTCHURCH METRO ROUND 1 (2.30PM SAT)