McCaw's team heli-evacuated off Godzone course

Richie McCaw and Rob Nichol tackle the Red Hills during the 2016 Godzone race held in the Tasman district. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his iSPORT teammates were heli-evacuated off the Godzone course in the Fiordland National Park this afternoon with a team member suffering from ill-health.

McCaw has been competing in the adventure race alongside Rob Nichol, Jo Williams and Tim Sikma.

Godzone operational headquarters confirmed the iSPORT team had been airlifted from CP4 at the Olivine Hut - located high up in the Pyke River area on the Main Divide - and flown out to Glenorchy to meet their support crew.

In total, there have been four helicopter medical extractions from stage three of the grueling 710km course, and two teams are walking out to the Hollyford shelter to meet their support crews.

Godzone race director Warren Bates says it indicates how tough and challenging the terrain is that teams are currently travelling over.

"Day two and three have been particularly arduous for some teams," Bates said. "When you're load-bearing and carrying a lot of weight with food, pack rafts and other essentials, it can be a shock to the body. We are seeing quite a few ankle, leg and knee injuries in this very steep and gnarly country.

"It will be disappointing for those teams having to withdraw at this early stage of a nine-day race, but some will be able to join up with others who have lost teammates and then carry on unranked."

At the front of the field, world champion adventure racing team Avaya, with Nathan Fa'avae, Sophie Hart, Stu Lynch and Chris Forne, continue to charge ahead.

"Avaya has not put a foot wrong yet, and it has taken them over 48 hours to get through the 155km-stage pack raft and trek over the Main Divide," Bates said. "They are currently pack rafting on the Dart River and expected to arrive in Glenorchy around 7 pm tonight.

"We can see on the GPS tracker that since starting Godzone midday on Friday through until now - Sunday afternoon - Avaya has only stopped for four or five hours of sleep, which they had last night up at CP6 above the descent down to the Dart River."