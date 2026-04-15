Moana Pasifika reportedly dumped from Super Rugby competition

Ardie Savea is contracted to return to Moana Pasifika in 2027. File photo: Getty Images

Moana Pasifika have informed players and staff their owners will cut the struggling Super Rugby Pacific club adrift after the 2026 season, media is reporting.

The Auckland-based side have been battling on and off the field, and are bottom of the 11-team competition with a 1-7 losing record midway through the season.

Moana Pasifika boss Debbie Sorensen told players and staff on Tuesday that ownership group, Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), would meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the 2026 season but would not run the club next year, New Zealand media reported.

Moana Pasifika said they would issue a statement on Wednesday when contacted for comment by Reuters.

PMA did not provide immediate comment.

PMA's withdrawal would leave the club relying on a new owner to step forward and rescue them.

Moana Pasifika joined Super Rugby in 2022 along with Fiji-based team Fijian Drua helped by government grants and World Rugby funding.

It was envisioned as a professional pathway for talent to boost test rugby in Pacific nations but plans to base the team in the Pacific never materialised.

It has effectively operated as New Zealand's sixth team in the competition and second in Auckland, competing with established cross-town rivals, the Blues.

Building a fan base and support from commercial sponsors has been a challenge, with the team's home shifting last year from Mt Smart Stadium in south Auckland to North Harbour Stadium in the northern outskirts.

Though All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea helped Moana to seventh on the table last year, their best season, the club have struggled to lure top-shelf players.

Moana's coach Tana Umaga, the former New Zealand captain, is set to quit the club at the end of the season to join Dave Rennie's All Blacks staff.

Early this season, Umaga urged World Rugby to provide more support.

"We don’t get funding from them anymore, and that’s their decision," he said.

"But if you look around the world, around how many Pacific Island players are playing in all these different countries, you don’t want to lose sight of who we represent and what we can do for this game."