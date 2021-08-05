Mo'unga gets nod as All Blacks named for Bledisloe clash

Richie Mo'unga. Photo: Getty Images

Richie Mo'unga has been given the nod over Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks' first five-eighth for the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett will start on the bench for the second successive test, as Mo'unga's back up.

Mo'unga started at No10 for the first test of the year against Tonga, then Barrett was given the job for the first test against Fiji, and came off the bench to replace starter Mo'unga in the second international against the Fijians in Hamilton.

Saturday will be a special night for halfback Aaron Smith, who will play his 100th Test for the All Blacks.

The starting front row is unchanged from the last Test outing against Fiji, with loosehead prop George Bower, hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Nepo Laulala supported by props Karl Tu'inukuafe and Angus Ta'avao, together with hooker Dane Coles.

Brodie Retallick is back at starting lock alongside captain Samuel Whitelock with Scott Barrett on the bench.

In the loose forwards, Ardie Savea is at eight, with Dalton Papalii at seven and Akira Ioane in the six jersey. Luke Jacobson is loose forward cover.

Second five eighth David Havili and centre Anton Lienert-Brown are the midfield combination. Rieko Ioane moves to the left wing, Sevu Reece is on the right and Damian McKenzie is at fullback. Halfback Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett and Jordie Barrett are the back reserves.

Props Joe Moody and Ofa Tuungafasi weren't considered for selection as they return from injuries, while the selectors have also taken a considered approach with outside back Will Jordan's return from a slight hamstring strain.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: "There is huge excitement in our group at what lies ahead this weekend. There is such a huge history with the Bledisloe Cup, the rivalry between the All Blacks and Australia goes back a long, long way, and it's always a massive contest. The Cup isn't ours; we have to go out and win it again. We can't wait for the weekend."

Aaron Smith training at Waitakere Stadium this week. Photo: Getty Images

On Aaron Smith's special milestone, Foster said: "He's a special man, he's achieved so much in the black jersey and has been an iconic player for us over the last decade. We know it'll be a special night for him, his wife Teagan and his family."

The match kicks off at 7.05pm on Saturday.

ALL BLACKS

15-Damien McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Reserves: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Angus Ta’avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Jordie Barrett (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

- ODT Online