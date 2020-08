Brodie McAlister of Canterbury charges forward during the Ranfurly Shield Challenge match against North Otago at Rugby Park, Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury has beaten North Otago 71-7 in a Ranfurly Shield match in Christchurch today.

North Otago tried hard but was outmuscled by the bigger and stronger home team.

Canterbury led 45-0 at halftime but lost its way in the second half as errors crept into its game.

North Otago’s try was scored by replacement loose forward Josh Hayward.