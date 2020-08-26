Wednesday, 26 August 2020

North vs South going ahead without a crowd

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    First five-eighths Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders) and Beauden Barrett (Blues). Photo: Getty Images
    First five-eighths Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders) and Beauden Barrett (Blues). Photo: Getty Images
    The North v South match has been confirmed for Wellington's Sky Stadium on Saturday 5 September, and it will be played without a live crowd.

    The news follows the Government's announcement this week on Covid-19 Alert Levels, with Auckland remaining at Level 3 until this Sunday night and Wellington and the rest of the country will remain at Level 2 until Sunday 6 September.

    Under Level 2 guidelines, the North v South match will have to be played with no crowd in attendance.

    NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said: "We're delighted that the match can go ahead in Wellington, but obviously it's a shame that it'll have to be played without fans in the stands. That said, we're fully supportive and understanding of the Government's health and safety recommendations regarding Covid-19."

    The match was originally scheduled for Eden Park on 29 August and fans who bought tickets to the match will be refunded via ticketing agency Ticketmaster.

    The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.10pm.

    The North and South squads will assemble in Wellington on Monday to prepare for the match.

    Meanwhile, the Farah Palmer Cup and Mitre 10 Cup competitions will go ahead as scheduled, with the Farah Palmer Cup kicking off on Saturday 5 September and the Mitre 10 Cup the following weekend.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter