Old Golds season ends after semifinal loss

North Otago‘s season is over after a comprehensive loss in the Lochore Cup semifinal in Oamaru this afternoon.

Mid Canterbury is into the final after a 31-15 win in sunny but breezy conditions at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

The Old Golds played into the wind and trailed 14-12 at halftime.

They barely fired a shot in the second half as Mid Canterbury dominated much of the play and scored a couple of lovely tries.

Mid Canterbury will head to Ruatoria next week for the Lochore Cup final against East Coast, which held on to beat Horowhenua-Kapiti 37-30 in the other semifinal.

In the Meads Cup semifinals, South Canterbury smashed King Country 76-9, and Whanganui beat Thames Valley 25-18.