Otago slump in loss to Auckland

    By Adrian Seconi
    Saula Ma’u of Otago takes the ball up during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Otago and Auckland this evening. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has slumped to a 35-17 loss to Auckland at Eden Park this evening.

    The visitors actually dominated possession and territory but produced a sloppy effort out wide.

    Auckland pounced on Otago's errors and added a penalty try from a scrum late in the half to lead 21-0 at the break.

    Salesi Rayasi skipped through close to the ruck to extend the lead early in the second spell and Otago was left with too much to do.

    It scored a couple of consolation tries late when Auckland's discipline faltered.

