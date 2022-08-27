Otago slump in loss to Auckland

Saula Ma’u of Otago takes the ball up during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Otago and Auckland this evening. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has slumped to a 35-17 loss to Auckland at Eden Park this evening.

The visitors actually dominated possession and territory but produced a sloppy effort out wide.

Auckland pounced on Otago's errors and added a penalty try from a scrum late in the half to lead 21-0 at the break.

Salesi Rayasi skipped through close to the ruck to extend the lead early in the second spell and Otago was left with too much to do.

It scored a couple of consolation tries late when Auckland's discipline faltered.