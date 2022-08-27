Otago slump in loss to Auckland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The visitors actually dominated possession and territory but produced a sloppy effort out wide.
Auckland pounced on Otago's errors and added a penalty try from a scrum late in the half to lead 21-0 at the break.
Salesi Rayasi skipped through close to the ruck to extend the lead early in the second spell and Otago was left with too much to do.
It scored a couple of consolation tries late when Auckland's discipline faltered.