Reuben Thorne raises concerns over planned Silver Lake deal

Reuben Thorne. Photo: Getty Images

Former Crusaders captain and current Canterbury coach Reuben Thorne has added his voice in opposition to New Zealand Rugby's proposed multi-million dollar Silver Lake deal.

NZ Rugby wants to secure the deal, worth $387.5 million for a 12.5 per cent stake, with the US investment giant because it needs money and Silver Lake could, potentially, enable it to raise some much-needed cash.

While NZ Rugby wants the deal to go ahead, it is yet to get the support of the Rugby Players' Association.

Thorne has expressed his personal views around the long-term outcomes of the deal.

"The major issue with NZ Rugby selling 12.5 per cent of its commercial arm to Silver Lake is the uncertainty around the long term implications," he said.

"A short term cash injection could lead to long term problems with governance and profit sharing.

"Most of us as former players and the wider public are not privy to the finer details of the agreement, so it is difficult to be completely assured that this is entirely in the best long term interests of NZ rugby.

"NZ Rugby needs money at all levels for the game to survive. This appears at first glance to be a viable option that will provide an immediate cash injection as well as potential long term growth and sustainability if managed well.”

Thorne says he cannot speak for Canterbury, the Crusaders or NZ Rugby but believes the financial model in Aotearoa struggles because it has such a small market with relatively small stadiums that do not generate enough income to sustain the game.

"This is the same for the ABs as well as the Super and provincial teams. It is not sustainable in its current format. The big carrot for NZR to partner with Silver Lake is their supposed ability to grow the game/audience and reach a huge untapped support base.

"NZR relies heavily on the All Blacks to generate income through sponsorship, tv rights and international gates.

"This is then expected to filter down and support the game at all levels. If the NZR can leverage more income by reaching a wider base of international supporters in new markets, as proposed by Silver Lake, then, it could become financially sustainable.

"The floating of a small percentage of NZR on the stock exchange, so Kiwi companies and the public could buy into it is an option.

"There seems to be a real desire from the players and the public to keep the All Blacks entirely New Zealand owned. This has obvious social benefits such as connection to the team and national pride.

"Corporate benefits probably are that ownership and control remain in New Zealand and this may be more attractive to local sponsors. It may also motivate a suitable New Zealand company to provide the same or similar level of support and technology to reach the untapped markets that are out there.”