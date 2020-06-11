Rising Canterbury star to make Highlanders debut

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger has selected Gilbert and Vilimoni Koroi in his matchday 23.
Gilbert, who will start on the right wing, played for Canterbury last season and for the Crusader Knights earlier this year.
Koroi was training with the All Black Sevens team but has rejoined the Highlanders since the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Josh Ioane returns to the number 10 jersey and Mitch Hunt reverts to fullback. Ioane spent the earlier part of the season in the midfield but will be comfortable returning to first-five where he has spent most of his career.
Patelesio Tomkinson claims the midfield spot and will partner Rob Thompson, with the experienced Teihorangi Walden set to make his impact from the bench.
Pari Pari Parkinson has worked his way back to a starting lock position and will partner Josh Dickson.
The team will be captained by experienced hooker Ash Dixon who starts ahead of Liam Coltman this week with both likely to see significant game time.
1. Ayden Johnstone
2. Ash Dixon (C)
3. Siate Tokolahi
4. Paripari Parkinson
5. Josh Dickson
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Dillon Hunt
8. Marino Mikaele Tu'u
9. Aaron Smith
10. Josh Ioane
11. Jona Nareki
12. Patelesio Tomkinson
13. Rob Thompson
14. Sam Gilbert
15. Mitch Hunt
RESERVES
16. Liam Coltman
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Jeff Thwaites
19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas
21. Kayne Hammington
22. Teihorangi Walden
23. Vilimoni Koroi