Thursday, 11 June 2020

Rising Canterbury star to make Highlanders debut

    Sam Gilbert. Photo: Getty Images
    Canterbury and Crusader Knights player Sam Gilbert is set to make his debut for the Highlanders in Saturday's Super Rugby Aotearoa game against the Chiefs in Dunedin.

    Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger has selected Gilbert and Vilimoni Koroi in his matchday 23.

    Gilbert, who will start on the right wing, played for Canterbury last season and for the Crusader Knights earlier this year.

    Koroi was training with the All Black Sevens team but has rejoined the Highlanders since the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Josh Ioane returns to the number 10 jersey and Mitch Hunt reverts to fullback. Ioane spent the earlier part of the season in the midfield but will be comfortable returning to first-five where he has spent most of his career.

    Patelesio Tomkinson claims the midfield spot and will partner Rob Thompson, with the experienced Teihorangi Walden set to make his impact from the bench.

    Pari Pari Parkinson has worked his way back to a starting lock position and will partner Josh Dickson.

    The team will be captained by experienced hooker Ash Dixon who starts ahead of Liam Coltman this week with both likely to see significant game time.

    1. Ayden Johnstone

    2. Ash Dixon (C)

    3. Siate Tokolahi

    4. Paripari Parkinson

    5. Josh Dickson

    6. Shannon Frizell

    7. Dillon Hunt

    8. Marino Mikaele Tu'u

    9. Aaron Smith

    10. Josh Ioane

    11. Jona Nareki

    12. Patelesio Tomkinson

    13. Rob Thompson

    14. Sam Gilbert

    15. Mitch Hunt

    RESERVES

    16. Liam Coltman

    17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

    18. Jeff Thwaites

    19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

    20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas

    21. Kayne Hammington

    22. Teihorangi Walden

    23. Vilimoni Koroi

    RNZ

