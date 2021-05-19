Robertson reportedly close to re-signing with Crusaders

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson fist-bumps a young fan after the franchise took out yet another Super Rugby title. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is expected to re-sign with the franchise soon, despite being atop the wish list of several of the world's leading rugby teams in the wake of the Cantabs' latest Super Rugby success.

Robertson, who is off-contract at the end of the season, has been linked to a number of coaching roles overseas, most recently as a potential successor to Eddie Jones following England's disastrous Six Nations campaign.

Though Jones last month survived a review into England's fifth-place finish in the defence of their European title, Robertson's stock has continued to rise after a fifth straight Super Rugby title.

Robertson, who has made no secret of his desire to coach at the highest level since missing out on the All Blacks job to Ian Foster late in 2019, is believed to have received an offer from New Zealand Rugby.

It'll now be on Robertson to put pen to paper.

According to Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge, a deal with Robertson will be reached soon.

"It's not far away," Mansbridge said when asked when the 46-year-old would recommit to the 12-time champions he first joined with forwards coach Jason Ryan in 2017.

Ryan on Wednesday extended his deal with the red-and-blacks through 2024.

"We've worked together for a long period, and we've got a relationship that's really honest. We're both very different, which is probably why it works so well," Ryan said of Robertson.

In March, Robertson said the developments around the controversial Silver Lake private equity deal would be "a pretty important part of re-signing".

The offer, which would see the US investment giant buy a 12.5 per cent stake in NZR's commercial rights for $387.5 million, has split NZ rugby in half - with NZR and the New Zealand Players' Association remaining at loggerheads despite weeks of mediation.

"It's pretty clear; if I sign a couple more years, I'll have done the Crusaders for seven years - which I love doing - but what does it mean for the next step after that?How does that line up around the 2023 World Cup if this coaching group stays on? So, there's a lot of things going on; a lot of answers to come back," Robertson said.

Ryan, meanwhile, will line up against Foster's All Blacks twice later this year.

The former prop is an assistant coach with fellow Kiwi Vern Cotter's Fiji, who face the All Blacks in Dunedin on July 10 and Hamilton on July 17.

Ryan was coy when asked if he has considered the possibility of linking up with Robertson at the All Blacks in the future.

"That's all out of my control, and our control, what happens there.

"I'm excited by what's in front of me for the next three years, and whatever happens and any decisions made at the end of world cup cycles, we make those decisions then."