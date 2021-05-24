Scott Robertson's challenge to struggling Aussie teams

Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has laid down a challenge to the Australian Super Rugby franchises, after his Crusaders obliterated the champion Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.

In a clash between the champions of the domestic competitions, the Crusaders blew the Reds away. Scoring three tries in the opening 15 minutes was a sign of things to come, as the Crusaders ended up scoring eight tries to four in a 63-28 win.

While some spectators had hoped to see a competitive encounter – particularly after the Crusaders were pushed by the Brumbies last week – it was anything but, and Robertson highlighted that after the match.

"There's a gulf isn't there, which is a real shame," Robertson told AAP.

"I would have liked Australian teams to knock off a few of the Kiwi teams to make the ladder a little more even.

"The rest of this comp's really important for Australian rugby to show a bit for their supporters."

Through the opening two rounds of Super Rugby Transtasman, New Zealand clubs have won all 10 matches by an average of 20 points. While there have been two games decided by fewer than three points, there have also been several blowout score lines. In total, the New Zealand teams have combined to score 202 more points than the Australians, running in an average of 41 points per game.

Robertson's sentiment was echoed by his opposite Brad Thorn, who led the Reds to an 8-1 record in Super Rugby Australia but has seen his side handed two losses by an average of 28 points in the opening two rounds of the transtasman incarnation.

"I've said all year we need to play the New Zealanders if you want to get better," Thorn told AAP.

"You get a punch in the face, but you sit in the locker room afterwards and think, 'that's it, that's where we want to be'.

"We need to play these guys; we want to play them and we want to win.

"But there's a team that's far superior, and you've got to wear that. Welcome to world-class, now you've got to get in the ring with them."