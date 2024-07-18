Six debutants in All Blacks side to face Fiji

Billy Proctor is one of six players inline to make their All Blacks debut. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has made 11 changes to his All Black starting side to face Fiji in San Diego this Saturday afternoon (NZT).

Six players are in line to make their test debuts in the match, with Billy Proctor in the starting side, and George Bell, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Wallace Sititi and Noah Hotham on the bench.

Robertson telegraphed the widespread changes earlier in the week, with the Fiji test seen as a way of easing his new squad members into the international arena

Ethan Blackadder gets a recall, starting in the loose forwards alongside Luke Jacobson and Ardie Savea. There's only one remaining starter from the tight five that took on England, with captain Scott Barrett lining up at lock. Darry provides cover off the bench after not being initially named in the squad for this series, however Patrick Tuipulotu's injury has meant that his Blues team mate was drafted in at short notice.

It's a similar case for Hotham, who came into the squad after TJ Perenara's knee injury in the first test win against England. Hotham was one of the few success stories for a struggling Crusaders outfit this season.

There's a change on the wing, with Caleb Clarke coming in to partner Sevu Reece, Proctor joins his brother Matt as an All Black, starting at centre after his strong showing for the Hurricanes, his pairing with the consistent Anton Lienert-Brown is one of the more intriguing audition spots with the Rugby Championship looming.

Meanwhile, Fiji coach Mick Byrne has named an experienced side based mainly on the Drua team that made the Super Rugby Pacific play-offs this season. The inside back pairing of Frank Lomani and Isiah Armstrong-Ravula have plenty of weapons outside them to work with including Semi Radradra and skipper Waisea Nayacalevu. Caleb Muntz provides good cover on the bench at first five, while Viliame Mata is part of a powerful loose forward trio.

All Blacks v Fiji

Kick-off: 2:30pm Saturday 20 July (7:30pm Friday local)

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Live blog updates on RNZ Sport

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett (captain) 5. Tupou Vaa'i 6. Luke Jacobson 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Ardie Savea 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Billy Proctor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Beauden Barrett

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Ethan de Groot 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Sam Darry 20. Wallace Sititi 21. Noah Hotham 22. Jordie Barrett 23. Emoni Narawa

Fiji: 1. Eroni Mawi 2. Tevita Ikanivere 3. Mesake Doge 4. Isoa Nasilasila 5. Temo Mayanavanua 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu 7. Kitione Salawa 8. Viliame Mata 9. Frank Lomani 10. Isiah Armstrong-Ravula 11. Semi Radradra 12. Inia Tabuavou 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (captain) 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo 15. Vilimoni Botitu

Bench: 16. Zuriel Togiatama 17. Haereiti Hetet 18. Samu Tawake 19. Albert Tuisue 20. Elia Canakaivata 21. Simione Kuruvoli 22. Caleb Muntz 23. Sireli Maqala