Skipper set to miss start of Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett after the match against Fiji at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Photo: Reuters

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is likely to miss the start of the Rugby Championship after injuring a finger in the recent test against Fiji.

It's been revealed Barrett had surgery following the San Diego match in the United States on July 19 and it's unclear how long he would be out for.

All Blacks management confirmed today in a statement to RNZ that: "Scott Barrett injured a finger during the All Blacks test against Fiji in San Diego which required a surgical treatment after his return to New Zealand. The injury is now being assessed.''

Head coach Scott Robertson will name a 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship at 3pm on Sunday, with the team opening their campaign against Argentina in Wellington on August 10.

The teams meet again a week later in Auckland (August 17) before the All Blacks head to South Africa for two tests against the Springboks in Johannesburg (August 31) and Cape Town (September 7).

They then play a Bledisloe Cup series against the Wallabies in Sydney on September 21 and Wellington on September 28.

Barrett's absence means Ardie Savea presumably takes over the captaincy, with Jordie Barrett named as vice captain in the year's initial squad naming.

It will also force a rethink about the second row, with the experienced Patrick Tuipulotu recovering from injury.

While Tupou Vaa'i has played 28 tests, only six have been starts at lock, and Sam Darry made his debut against Fiji last weekend.

The extended size of the squad could potentially see a recall for Josh Lord, who successfully got through a hit-out with Taranaki against Wellington on Friday after a long injury break.

Savea's probable ascension to the top job comes after news this week that he is leaving the Hurricanes to move to Moana Pasfika in the Super Rugby Pacific competition until 2027.