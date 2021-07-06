Smith looking forward to exciting Dunedin test

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith does not want a bar of the criticism that has been flowing since the All Blacks’ lopsided first test win of the year.

The reaction to the 102-0 blowout over Tonga on Saturday night has largely been that the game was, if not a pointless exercise, at least an indictment of the structure of world rugby.

Tonga, missing some 20 frontline players thanks to rugby economics, politics and Covid, was forced to scour the ranks of club rugby to find 13 debutants, and the result was a predictable mismatch at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Aaron Smith is looking forward to the test against Fiji in Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh

For Smith, though, the test had plenty of value for both sides.

The Highlanders talisman sat out the game, watching Brad Weber score three tries at halfback and Finlay Christie make his debut off the bench, but said in Dunedin yesterday he enjoyed the occasion.

"It was a great opportunity for players to get their first test cap, and also our first chance to express ourselves for the year," Smith told media as the All Blacks began preparing to play Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"The score reflected very positively for us. It was our first chance as a group to come together, which was great, and to play at a new stadium.

"We were also able to get amongst the South Auckland community, who have been through a rough time through Covid.

"It was very special to play Tonga, and a great way to wrap up the start of our campaign."

It later emerged some Tongan players had had to pay for quarantine out of their own pockets.

All Black playmaker Beauden Barrett shows the battle wounds from the Tongan test during a gym session in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Smith did not wish to delve into that delicate issue, but doubled down on his comments about the game having value.

"I’m unsure about all the logistical stuff, the off-field stuff. But I know for the players who turned up and competed, it was a great game.

"We did well to connect with the Tongan players after the game. There were a lot of people we knew.

"It’s a tough situation for the island nations but as players we’re just trying to do our best to connect and help where we can."

The All Blacks have not played Fiji since 2011 - that was the last test at Carisbrook.

Smith is three tests away from a century for the All Blacks but has never played Fiji.

"It’s exciting but scary. I’ve played with a few Fijian players, and they’re great to watch.

"Playing against a team with that athleticism, speed and power will be very exciting. But it’s also about getting the mindset right to make some tackles on some big men and some very good athletes.

"I think it’s going to be a really exciting match and great for Dunedin."

Smith has been virtually unchallenged as starting All Black halfback since making his debut in 2012, but was rested for the Tongan test.

He seems likely to be back behind the scrum at his home stadium, although the All Black coaches had not given him the heads-up yesterday.

With Weber such a sparkplug, and newcomer Christie impressing after a fine season with the Blues, Smith knows he cannot afford to rest on his laurels.

"We’re creating depth, and seeing young guys get an opportunity that has been well earned through Super Rugby.

"I roomed with Fin all week and it was really exciting to see how he went. He looked calm, owned his moments, and I was so proud and happy for him and his family."

TJ Perenara, a veteran of 69 tests, will also soon be back in the mix after a stint in Japan, while Highlanders back-up Folau Fakatava becomes eligible in 2023, and the likes of Mitchell Drummond and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will be eager to add to their tally of caps.

"New Zealand is very halfback-rich at the moment. Competition between the halfbacks is strong, but we’re also trying to help each other.

"We all love the All Blacks, so it’s about who gets the nod and who doesn’t, and preparing accordingly, because we all want everyone to go well."

Smith has been encouraging his team-mates to make the most of test week in Dunedin, mentioning Tunnel Beach, St Clair and the cafes and golf courses as excellent options for down time.

Come Saturday, he hopes the atmosphere will be fizzing for the test.

"I love test week in the smaller cities and I can’t wait to rock up to Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night, all blacked out.

"A test here is very special and hopefully I will get a run."

The All Blacks will train this morning and name their team on Thursday.

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho has been called into the squad as injury cover with Asafo Aumua out due to concussion symptoms.