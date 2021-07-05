South welcomes All Blacks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The All Blacks landed at Dunedin Airport yesterday afternoon, fresh from Saturday’s 102-0 thrashing of Tonga in Auckland.
A crowd of about 200 welcomed the team ahead of this weekend’s match against Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Many autographs were signed and photos taken as the team made its way from its official welcome to its bus.
Mayor Aaron Hawkins also provided an official greeting.
In response, the All Blacks performed a waiata of their own, led by Otago prop George Bower - who made his All Black debut on Saturday night.
Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith also offered a response.
Saturday night's test is the first the All Blacks have played in Dunedin since their match against France in 2018.
The match will be one of two the All Blacks play in Dunedin this year.
The side is set to face to Springboks in September.