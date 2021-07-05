South welcomes All Blacks

The All Blacks watch as they are welcomed by the Taieri College kapa haka group at Dunedin Airport yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Back in town and ready to go.

The All Blacks landed at Dunedin Airport yesterday afternoon, fresh from Saturday’s 102-0 thrashing of Tonga in Auckland.

A crowd of about 200 welcomed the team ahead of this weekend’s match against Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Many autographs were signed and photos taken as the team made its way from its official welcome to its bus.

Claudia Alves takes a selfie with All Black captain Sam Whitelock.

The Taieri College kapa haka group, led by year 12 pupil Liam Anngow, performed both a waiata and haka to welcome the team.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins also provided an official greeting.

In response, the All Blacks performed a waiata of their own, led by Otago prop George Bower - who made his All Black debut on Saturday night.

Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith also offered a response.

Saturday night's test is the first the All Blacks have played in Dunedin since their match against France in 2018.

Young All Blacks fans (from left) Willow Scott (6), Charlie Scott (4), Daniel Coombs (9), Jacob Coombs (12) and Charlie Coombs (5) show off their autographs after meeting the team at the airport yesterday.

It is the first time Fiji has played in the city since facing the All Blacks in the final test match at Carisbrook in 2011.

The match will be one of two the All Blacks play in Dunedin this year.

The side is set to face to Springboks in September.