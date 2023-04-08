Storming performance not enough for Highlanders

Ethan de Groot of the Highlanders in action during the Super Rugby Pacific match against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Ethan de Groot produced an hour of immense power but it was not enough to help the Highlanders avoid defeat against the Hurricanes tonight.

Winger Salesi Rayasi scored two tries for the Hurricanes as the visitors spoiled the Highlanders’ three-game winning run with a 29-14 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Both teams were willing but with rather different approaches.

The Hurricanes, while they did not always see a lot of clean ball, had clearly superior firepower and looked lethal when given an inch of space.

The Highlanders impressed in the physical battle and scrambled well when required, but just let themselves down with a few little mistakes and handling difficulties.

They also, somewhat predictably, did not have much to offer in the backs apart from bullocking midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Up front, de Groot could barely have done more.

He was hungry to get the ball, put in some shuddering tackles, and smashed All Blacks team-mate Tyrel Lomax at scrum time.

Hugh Renton had another storming performance at No 8, and Billy Harmon did well in a ferocious battle with the rugged Hurricanes loose trio.

It was, all in all, a decent Highlanders effort, though there was a sense they left a try or two on the field and also clearly gave one away.

That might be cause for optimism, as they were playing the second-best team in Super Rugby and were not too far off the pace.

The first half was played with plenty of intensity, if occasionally a lack of accuracy.

Both sides were committed to the physical exchanges and there was some rugged defence on show.

A scratchy start gave way to a bunfight once the Hurricanes, looking dangerous when they strung a few phases together, created some space for Rayasi to score the opening try.

The Highlanders replied from a 5m scrum when Renton showed his speed and strength to score from the base.

Oddly, the home side then turned down a couple of penalties in very handy range, and there was a sense of an opportunity lost when they were held up over the line.

Hugh Renton charges forward at No 8. Photo: Getty Images

The Hurricanes never got enough clean ball to show their attacking threat, but they nabbed a one-point lead at the break from a Jordie Barrett penalty.

When lock James Blackwell burrowed over from close range early in the second half, there was a niggling suspicion the Hurricanes had an advantage they would not let slip.

That turned into a certainty just three minutes later when Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava tried a risky reverse pass and it was snaffled by opposite number Cam Roigard, who scurried 65m to score an opportunist try.

Reserve halfback Jamie Booth then capped it off with a lovely dart that set up Rayasi for his second.

The Highlanders showed impressive resolve to finish strongly with a lineout move and a try to Harmon, and to hold out the Hurricanes when they attacked the line in the final seconds.

As has become customary, the Highlanders made a late – and significant – change to their starting team.

Rising first five Cam Millar made his first Super Rugby start in place of Mitch Hunt.

Millar was solid until limping off the field with a few minutes left on the clock.

The Highlanders now have the bye, before heading to Australia for a two-game swing.

Super Rugby Pacific

The scores

Hurricanes 29

Salesi Rayasi 2, James Blackwell, Cam Roigard tries; Jordie Barrett 3 con, pen

Highlanders 14

Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con

Halftime: Hurricanes 8-7.