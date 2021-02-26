Friday, 26 February 2021

Strong start for Crusaders

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    Crusaders hooker Cody Taylor celebrates an early try against the Highlanders. PHOTO: GREGOR...
    Crusaders hooker Cody Taylor celebrates an early try against the Highlanders. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The Crusaders have made an emphatic start to the Super Rugby Aotearoa season, with a 26-13 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin tonight.

    It wasn't a vintage performance from the defending champions, rather more of a "job done" type win.

    They looked a little disjointed at times, particularly in the second half.

    But they executed better at crucial moments, scoring four well executed tries, controlling the game well with a lead and defending resolutely as the Highlanders had plenty of attacking possession.

    The Hurricanes take on the Blues in Wellington tomorrow night. The Chiefs have an opening round bye before they host the Highlanders at home on March 5.

    Students kept things lively in the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Students kept things lively in the Zoo at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    Scores:

    Highlanders: 13

    Shannon Frizell try,  Connor Garden-Bachop try,  Mitch Hunt pen.

    Crusaders: 26

    Codie Taylor try, Bryn Hall try, Sevu Reece try, Brodie McAlister try, Richie Mo'unga 3 con.

    Half time: 14-10 Crusaders 

    • Read full match report, comments in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times

    - NZ Herald 

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter