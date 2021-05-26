Sydney shift possible for Highlanders

Roger Clark

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark is confident the side's game against the Melbourne Rebels will go ahead on Sunday.

Doubts have been cast over the Super Rugby TransTasman match following a 72-hour pause on the travel bubble from Melbourne, after a new Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

Clark was hopeful the game would be played in Queenstown as scheduled.

If it emerges the Rebels are unable to leave Australia, the game may be played in Sydney.

The Rebels will relocate to the New South Wales city today and will fly out of there to New Zealand, when the 72 hour period ends.

However, if it emerges they are unable to fly out, the Highlanders will travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

If the game does not go ahead each team will be awarded two points.