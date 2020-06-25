Talks over possible All Blacks v Kangaroos historic cross-code match

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has confirmed the organisation is in talks for the All Blacks to face the Kangaroos in an historical cross-code clash.

Robinson told media on Thursday that while test rugby remained the priority for the All Blacks, the union would consider all options and that talks with the NRL were ongoing.

"We must be very clear that our priority is for the All Blacks to play international rugby for the remainder of the year and we've talked about the uncertainty around that," Robinson said. "But we've had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos and it's one of many different scenarios in a unique year like this that we are considering with being innovative and having a focus on trying to consider revenue-generating ideas at this time given the financial climate that we're in."

Australia's Courier Mail has reported that the three-time World Cup champion All Blacks and Mel Meninga's Aussie team would meet following "top-secret negotiations" between New Zealand Rugby and the National Rugby League to stage a hybrid, 14-a-side international "in one of the most significant moments in the 150-year history of trans-tasman sport."

Photo: Getty Images

According to the Courier Mail, the concept has been kept secret for months but the historical clash could happen before Christmas.

Meninga reportedly confirmed the proposal, telling the paper they are "in serious negotiations".

"This would take the Kangaroos to the world. There will be global recognition.

"We are still in talks but obviously news of this has got out.

"I'm keen to make this happen. We want to play the All Blacks, hopefully, we can get the concept off the ground."

It's not the first time the idea has been mentioned, with NZR denying a similar report late in 2017.

At the time, Sydney's Daily Telegraph claimed top-level talks were at an advanced stage for the All Blacks to take on the Kangaroos in Tokyo, Japan with each team set to receive an unprecedented $10 million or almost $600,000 per player.