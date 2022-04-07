Taylor has big role to play against Hurricanes

Codie Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

Codie Taylor faces a heavy workload after injury and suspension combined to leave the Crusaders thin at hooker as an intense Super Rugby Pacific schedule throws up two key local derbies.

The veteran All Black was probably slated for significant minutes against the Hurricanes and Blues, and that scenario is now imperative after Shilo Klein was banned for three weeks by Sanzaar for a high shot on Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot in Christchurch last Friday.

Klein’s absence follows the unavailability of Taylor’s deputy Brodie McAlister, who injured a calf while warming up to play the Chiefs in Hamilton on March 26.

Taylor will be backed up by former Highlanders hooker Ricky Jackson when the Crusaders play the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Klein will focus on his tackle technique during his lay-off, while ideally the Crusaders defensive responsibilities are not as energy-sapping at Sky Stadium after they racked up 177 tackles in the tense 17-14 win over the Highlanders.

Mitchell Drummond. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders halfback Mitchell Drummond admitted the side’s kicking tactics had been appraised after they often surrendered hard-won ball to a Highlanders side that dominated possession and territory – a risky proposition against a team with the Hurricanes attacking flair.

"It’s definitely been spoken about, our game management," Drummond said.

"But at the end of the day, I think our kick strategy worked really well against the Chiefs and put us in great areas of the field, so we’ve got to be careful that we don’t go away from it too much.

"We’re also well aware that when teams are getting the ball against us that we are not seeing it for lengths of time afterwards. We’ve got to get the balance right," Drummond said.

The match kicks off at 4.35pm.