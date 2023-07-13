Top two Ellesmere sides face off this weekend

Waihora beat Darfield 20-10 at the weekend as they prepare to meet Prebbleton on Saturday. Photo: SMR Event Photography

Waihora and Prebbleton remain the teams to beat in the Luisetti Seeds Ellesmere division 1 competition, setting up a mouth-watering clash between the two unbeaten sides.

They face off for top spot in the final round robin match of the season on Saturday.

But there will be an equal amount of interest in the race for third and fourth. Southbridge and Darfield, who sit third and fourth respectively, also meet on Saturday at Southbridge.

Lurking four points adrift of Darfield in fifth are West Melton, who have a mathematical chance of grabbing the last Coleman Shield semi-final spot if they can demolish struggling Lincoln-Rolleston and Darfield go down without earning a bonus point.

Waihora and Prebbleton did not allow tricky match-ups to stop their forward momentum on Saturday, Waihora travelled to Darfield and came away with a 20-10 victory, while Prebbleton beat West Melton 38-8 on home turf. Saturday’s clash between the sides will be a repeat of the Luisetti Seeds combined competition semi-final and a potential precursor to the final. Prebbleton travel to Waihora for the match. The Ellesmere senior club finals day will also be played at Waihora on July 29.

“We probably haven’t played our best rugby in the last couple of weeks. So it was nice to bounce back (against West Melton) and play an 80min game with some good counter-attacking rugby given the conditions” said Prebbleton head coach Simon Fitzgerald.

“We’re focusing on each game, one at a the time.”

Southbridge enjoyed a successful Pasifika day with a 68-0 win over Hornby. The club celebrated the strong Pasifika community who provide so much to the club.

Springston broke their duck, beating Lincoln Rolleston 15-10 in a tight tussle at Lincoln Domain.

Waihora beat Darfield 20-10 at the weekend. Photo: SMR Event Photography

Prebbleton 38, West Melton 8, Waihora 20, Darfield 10, Springston 15, Lincoln-Rolleston 10, Southbridge 68, Hornby 0.Saturday’s draw (2.45pm)Waihora v Prebbleton, Southbridge v Darfield, Hornby v Springston, West Melton v Lincoln-Rolleston.Waihora 29, Prebbleton 29, Southbridge 21, Darfield 17, West Melton 13, Lincoln-Rolleston 10, Springston 6. Hornby 1

By Josh Bamber