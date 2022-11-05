'We feel the love': Ferns thankful for huge support

Black Fern Portia Woodman celebrates with friends and family after the pool match against Australia at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns are delighted by the support shown to them this World Cup and are optimistic about their chances in their World Cup semifinal clash against France.

Midfielder Theresa Fitzpatrick said support from the public has been “unreal” and is something they have not experienced in the past.

“We can really feel all the love from... the spectators and all the support from our families and being in New Zealand. It’s something that we are just trying to embrace, get used to embrace[ing] at the same time,” said Fitzpatrick.

Renee Holmes said the players plan to use the Eden Park crowd’s energy tonight to power their play to another level.

“We are looking to the crowd and that, they’re our people. Those are our people. They’re here to watch us... and support women’s rugby. And that’s... so exciting. And it just fuels the fire.

“We already know the nation’s proud of us, but to head out and be in a semi-final this weekend is pretty exciting.”

Fitzpatrick said: “It’s do or die footy right now. There’s a lot of pressure on us... we like to call it ‘privilege pressure.’”

She said the Black Ferns will be on “even playing fields” against the French.

“I think we love playing against sides like that, that’s the reason why we play. We’re competitive, we don’t like losing.”

According to hooker Georgia Ponsonby, the team’s style of rugby has “completely changed” since January and after a horror northern hemisphere tour last year which saw the side go down twice to France.

Coach Wayne Smith has played a major role in that progression, though he says a little help from some of the sport’s legends has gone a long way.

“It’s been phenomenal how keen... ex-players are to help,” said Smith of the likes of former All Blacks Dan Carter and Conrad Smith’s contributions to team trainings.

One factor within the team that Smith is still getting used to is how the players’ pre-game excitement manifests itself.

“It’s totally a different vibe to anything I’ve ever been involved in. As I’ve said before, there’s a lot of music on the bus and a lot of chatter, and I’m just not used to that.”

Smith says the team realise it is a short window of their lives and they want to enjoy their time playing for the Black Ferns as much as possible, “the world’s their oyster, isn’t it?”

Holmes is one player who says she’s definitely relishing the first World Cup on New Zealand soil.

“Not many get to, you know, make it out there and live their dreams. So, I think I always give credit back to my community ‘cause they’ve always [got]ten around me.

“And to see them like that opening at Eden Park, I don’t know how many were there, but there was a lot... and that’s the reason why we play. That’s the reason why I play... to give back to those kinds of people who have been there since day one.”

Loose forward Alana Bremner, who plays alongside older sister Chelsea, echoes the support received from home.

“We are really lucky. Our parents have followed us around before the squad was even named, they’d bought their tickets to the World Cup. So they were following us around in a camper last week, exploring the north.

“It’s really special having them in the crowd and it’s pretty emotional for them as well... they get really excited, and we’ve got a lot of family coming up to the games and they support me so much, Chels’ and I, so that’s pretty cool,” she said.

Phil Bremner, proud dad of the sister-duo, said the family “get a lot of enjoyment [from] supporting the girls.”

He believes it is mostly inner drive that gets athletes to the highest echelon of their sport, though cheekily hints that he’s had a personal hand in his daughters’ successes.

“I think it’s also [got] a lot to do with the parents supporting as well.”

The Black Ferns play France at Eden Park tonight at 7.30pm.