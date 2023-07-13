Will Jordan back in black for South Africa test

Will Jordan is set to make his return to the All Blacks side. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have named the team to play South Africa in Auckland, where five players are set to take the field for the first time in 2023.

Brodie Retallick, Mark Telea, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Will Jordan will make their return to the side for Saturday's match, while uncapped prop Tamaiti Williams has also been selected in the matchday 23.

Should Williams take the field, he will become All Black No 1209. Born in Whangārei with roots in Kāeo, the 22-year-old could become just the fifth Northland-born All Black in the last two decades.

“Any test against South Africa is a special occasion,” said Foster. “There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field.

“This will be a significant challenge and we are determined to grow after a solid start to the Rugby Championship in Argentina last week. It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special.”

Jordie Barrett has been named to play his 50th test match, lining up in the midfield at Mt Smart Stadium. The 26-year-old will notch a half-century in the same city where he made his All Blacks debut back in 2017.

Two other All Blacks are in line to achieve milestones with lock Scott Barrett named to play his 200th first class game while Caleb Clarke could make his 100th first class appearance as outside back cover.

“The fact that this game sold out over a month ago shows that fans are clearly up for it,” added Foster. “I’ve been told that we’re expecting over 31,000 fans which means a lot to us.”

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (c), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.