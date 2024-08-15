Will Jordan returns to All Blacks starting line-up as Robertson makes raft of changes

Will Jordan has been named to start for the All Blacks in the second test against Argentina. File photo: Getty

The All Blacks have made several changes to their side for the second test against Argentina in Auckland this weekend.

Coach Scott Robertson has brought Will Jordan and Caleb Clarke into the starting XV side. Mark Tele'a moves on to the bench, and Sevu Reece is dropped altogether.

Rieko Ioane is back at centre, as a straight swap with Anton Lienert-Brown. Tamaiti Williams has also been named, with Ethan de Groot out with a neck injury.

Former captain Sam Cane, named on the bench, is also in line for his first test of the year, as the All Blacks look to battle back from a 38-30 loss in Wellington last weekend.

Cane is in for Wallace Sititi on the bench, while Lienert-Brown joins Tele’a in the reserves.

“We’ve reflected deeply on our performance and our preparation individually and collectively is something we have all owned,” Robertson said.

“Our intent and focus has shifted solely to Eden Park.”

All Blacks to play Argentina at Eden Park on Saturday

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Ardie Savea (c), 7. Dalton Papali’i, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Tupou Vaa’i, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Sam Cane, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Mark Tele’a